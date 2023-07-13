BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU led the nation in college baseball attendance in 2023 with a total of 447,527 tickets sold in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. The Tigers have been No. 1 in total attendance 25 times since 1996.

LSU was also No. 1 in the nation this season in average attendance with a figure of 11,188 per game, a mark that surpassed the previous school record of 11,006 established in 2013. The Tigers played 40 home games in 2023 and posted a record of 33-7 at “The Box.”

LSU also established in 2023 a school single-game attendance record with a figure of 13,068 for the Tigers’ March 30 contest versus Tennessee. LSU exceeded a single-game attendance mark of 12,000 nine times during the season.

Following is the 2023 Top 10 in College Baseball Attendance:

School – Total Attendance

1. LSU – 447,528

2. Arkansas – 370,940

3. Mississippi State – 332,838

4. Ole Miss – 323,047

5. Florida – 259,236

6. South Carolina – 256,075

7. Texas – 242,264

8. Texas A&M – 195,183

9. Southern Miss – 175,740

10. Tennessee – 171,151