BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU led the nation in college baseball attendance in 2023 with a total of 447,527 tickets sold in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. The Tigers have been No. 1 in total attendance 25 times since 1996.
LSU was also No. 1 in the nation this season in average attendance with a figure of 11,188 per game, a mark that surpassed the previous school record of 11,006 established in 2013. The Tigers played 40 home games in 2023 and posted a record of 33-7 at “The Box.”
LSU also established in 2023 a school single-game attendance record with a figure of 13,068 for the Tigers’ March 30 contest versus Tennessee. LSU exceeded a single-game attendance mark of 12,000 nine times during the season.
Following is the 2023 Top 10 in College Baseball Attendance:
School – Total Attendance
1. LSU – 447,528
2. Arkansas – 370,940
3. Mississippi State – 332,838
4. Ole Miss – 323,047
5. Florida – 259,236
6. South Carolina – 256,075
7. Texas – 242,264
8. Texas A&M – 195,183
9. Southern Miss – 175,740
10. Tennessee – 171,151