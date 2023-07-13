FORMER LSU WOMEN’S BASKETBALL PLAYER DANIELLE BALLARD PASSES AWAY

BATON ROUGE – Danielle Ballard, a standout basketball player for LSU from 2012-15, passed away after a tragic accident in Memphis.

Ballard spent three years at LSU, earning first team All-SEC honors in 2015. She averaged 12.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists during her LSU career. She earned SEC All-Freshman honors in 2013 and was twice named to the SEC All-Defensive Team.

Ballard, a native of Shelby County, Tennessee, helped the Tigers to back-to-back Sweet 16 appearances at the NCAA Tournament.

Statement from LSU

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Danielle. She meant a great deal to our program and was such a big part of our women’s basketball family. It’s difficult to understand why this happened to someone who was so full of life and had so much promise. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends.