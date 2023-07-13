BATON ROUGE, La – LSU centerfielder Dylan Crews is a semifinalist for the AAU James E. Sullivan Award, given since 1930 to the best collegiate or Olympic athlete in the United States.

Public voting for the award is now open at this link: https://bit.ly/93rdSullivanSemiFinalists

The voting period will last through Wednesday, July 19, at 10:59 p.m. CT. Fans may vote once per day, through the deadline.

The six Sullivan Award finalists, determined after this first round of voting, will be invited to attend the award ceremony on Tuesday, September 19, at the New York Athletic Club.

Past Sullivan Award winners include U.S. collegiate and Olympic legends like Carl Lewis, Bill Walton, Jackie Joyner-Kersee, Mark Spitz, Peyton Manning, Bill Bradley, Jim Abbott, Florence Griffith-Joyner, Ezekiel Elliott and Tim Tebow.

Crews, a junior from Longwood, Fla., batted .426 (110-for-258) for LSU’s 2023 National Championship team with 16 doubles, two triples, 18 homers, 70 RBI and 100 runs. He was voted to the College World Series All-Tournament Team, batting .375 (12-for-32) in the CWS with one double, one triple, one homer, three RBI and 11 runs scored.

He was the No. 2 overall pick Sunday in the Major League Baseball Draft by the Washington Nationals.

The 2023 Golden Spikes Award winner and the SEC Male Athlete of the Year, Crews finished No. 1 in the nation in runs scored (100), No. 1 in walks (71), No. 2 in on-base percentage (.567), No. 2 in base hits (110) and No. 3 in batting average (.426). He completed the year with a reached base streak of 75 games, which included all 71 games of this season and the last four games of the 2022 season.

Crews is a two-time member of the SEC Community Service Team for his exemplary work in the Baton Rouge area with families affected by autism. He was also named to the 2023 SEC Academic Honor Roll.