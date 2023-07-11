BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU shortstop Jordan Thompson was selected Tuesday by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 15th round (460th pick overall) of the MLB Draft.

Thompson is the 11th LSU player selected in the 2023 Draft, a mark which surpasses the previous school record of 10 drafted LSU players in 2013.

The draft concludes on Tuesday with Rounds 11-20, which may be viewed on MLB.com.

Thompson, a native of Chula Vista, Calif., is a superb player who has enjoyed a spectacular career at LSU for three seasons (2021-23) as the starting shortstop, appearing in 195 games (194 starts). He has a career batting average of .260 (179-for-688) at LSU with 30 doubles, two triples, 25 homers, 115 RBI and 136 runs scored.

He started all 71 games at shortstop in the 2023 National Championship season and batted .246 (63-for-256) with 12 doubles, one triple, 11 homers, 53 RBI, seven steals and 50 runs. Thompson drove in three runs with a pair of singles and a sacrifice fly in Game 3 of the College World Series Finals vs. Florida (June 26), helping lead the Tigers to the CWS title victory.

He was 3-for-8 in the 2023 NCAA Super Regional versus Kentucky with three RBI and two runs scored, and he was voted to the 2023 NCAA Baton Rouge Regional All-Tournament Team after batting .500 (5-for-10) with one RBI and two runs.

Thompson collected four homers, 12 RBI and eight runs in a seven-game stretch from April 6-18, and he launched his first career grand slam in an April 13 win over Kentucky.

Thompson is one of 11 LSU players selected in the 2023 draft through 15 rounds, joining pitcher Paul Skenes (No. 1 overall – Pittsburgh Pirates); centerfielder Dylan Crews (No. 2 overall – Washington Nationals), pitcher Ty Floyd (No. 38 overall – Cincinnati Reds), pitcher Grant Taylor (No. 51 overall – Chicago White Sox), first baseman/outfielder Tre’ Morgan (No. 88 overall – Tampa Bay Rays), second baseman Gavin Dugas (No. 165 overall – Washington Nationals, pitcher Garrett Edwards (No. 333 overall – Tampa Bay Rays), pitcher Blake Money (No. 361 overall – Baltimore Orioles), outfielder Brayden Jobert (No. 365 overall), and pitcher Riley Cooper (No. 391 overall – Baltimore Orioles).