Golfer Ingrid Lindblad Named to WGCA All-America Scholar Team

BATON ROUGE – LSU’s No. 1 ranked world amateur, Ingrid Lindblad, continues to show her success off the course as well being named a 2023 Women’s Golf Coaches Association All-American Scholar.

Lindblad is playing this week for Sweden in the European Ladies Team Championship in Finland.

he criteria for selection to the All-American Scholar Team are some of the most stringent in all of college athletics and continue to demonstrate the high level academic achievements of our players.

To be selected, a student-athlete must:

• Have an overall cumulative grade point average of 3.50 or higher.

• Be an amateur and on the team’s roster through the conclusion of the team’s season.

• Have played in 50% of the college’s regularly scheduled competitive rounds during the year nominated through the team’s conference championship.