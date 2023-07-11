BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU right-handed pitcher Garrett Edwards was selected Tuesday by the Tampa Bay Rays in the 11th round (333rd pick overall) of the MLB Draft.

The draft concludes on Tuesday with Rounds 11-20, which may be viewed on MLB.com.

Edwards, a Pitkin, La., native, is a two-time member of the SEC Academic Honor Roll as a sport administration major, and he has made 43 career appearances at LSU (three starts) from 2021-23, posting a 6-2 record and a 3.29 ERA in 68.1 innings with 23 walks and 70 strikeouts.

He pitched very effectively in 10 relief appearances in 2023 before suffering a season-ending elbow injury on April 7 at South Carolina. Edwards posted a 4-0 record and a 1.93 ERA in 23.1 innings with five walks, 27 strikeouts and a .184 opponent batting average.

He earned a relief win over Tennessee on March 30, as he fired 1.2 scoreless innings with two hits, no walks and two strikeouts. Edwards pitched in both games of a March 25 doubleheader versus Arkansas, working a total of 4.2 scoreless innings and allowing just two hits with one walk and eight strikeouts.

The right-hander earned a win in relief outing at Texas A&M (March 18), pitching 3.1 innings and limiting the Aggies to one run on three hits with three walks and five strikeouts.

Edwards is one of seven LSU players selected in the 2023 draft through 11 rounds, joining pitcher Paul Skenes (No. 1 overall – Pittsburgh Pirates); centerfielder Dylan Crews (No. 2 overall – Washington Nationals), pitcher Ty Floyd (No. 38 overall – Cincinnati Reds), pitcher Grant Taylor (No. 51 overall – Chicago White Sox), first baseman/outfielder Tre’ Morgan (No. 88 overall – Tampa Bay Rays), and second baseman Gavin Dugas (No. 165 overall – Washington Nationals.)