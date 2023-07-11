BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU outfielder Brayden Jobert was selected Tuesday by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 12th round (365th pick overall) of the MLB Draft.

The draft concludes on Tuesday with Rounds 11-20, which may be viewed on MLB.com.

Jobert, a Slidell, La., native, is an outstanding hitter who has made a huge impact upon the Tigers’ offense for the past two seasons (2022 and 2023), batting a combined .273 (107-for-392) with 21 doubles, three triples, 32 homers, 107 RBI and 86 runs.

Jobert helped lead LSU to the 2023 National Championship, as he was the Tigers’ College World Series leader in home runs (3), and he was second on the club in CWS RBI (7). He is scheduled to graduate from LSU in the summer of 2023 with a degree in sport administration

Jobert played in 60 games (51 starts) for the Tigers in 2023, batting .301 (58-for-193) with 11 doubles, two triples, 14 homers, 49 RBI and 40 runs scored . He started 34 games in right field, eight games in left field, six games at third base and three games at DH.

He batted .290 (9-for-31) in the College World Series with three doubles, one triple, three homers, seven RBI and six runs. Jobert 4-for-7 in Game 3 of the CWS Finals vs. Florida (June 26) with one double, one homer, three RBI and three runs scored.

He lasted a solo homer in eighth inning of LSU’s CWS opening win over Tennessee (June 17), extending the Tigers’ lead from 5-3 to the eventual final score of 6-3.

Jobert is one of nine LSU players selected in the 2023 draft through 12 rounds, joining pitcher Paul Skenes (No. 1 overall – Pittsburgh Pirates); centerfielder Dylan Crews (No. 2 overall – Washington Nationals), pitcher Ty Floyd (No. 38 overall – Cincinnati Reds), pitcher Grant Taylor (No. 51 overall – Chicago White Sox), first baseman/outfielder Tre’ Morgan (No. 88 overall – Tampa Bay Rays), second baseman Gavin Dugas (No. 165 overall – Washington Nationals, pitcher Garrett Edwards (No. 333 overall – Tampa Bay Rays), and pitcher Blake Money (No. 361 overall – Baltimore Orioles).