BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU right-handed pitcher Blake Money was selected Tuesday by the Baltimore Orioles in the 12th round (361st pick overall) of the MLB Draft.

The draft concludes on Tuesday with Rounds 11-20, which may be viewed on MLB.com.

Money, a Spring Hill, Tenn., native, is a three-time member of the SEC Academic Honor Roll as a sport administration major, and he has pitched in 51 games (16 starts) in three seasons (2021-23) at LSU, recording 118 strikeouts in 123.2 innings.

He appeared in 20 games (two starts) in 2023, posting a 1-0 record and a 5.97 ERA in 34.2 innings with 12 walks and 30 strikeouts. Money recorded no walks and two strikeouts in 1.1 relief innings vs. Florida (June 25) in Game 2 of the College World Series Finals, and he worked a scoreless 1.1 relief innings in Game 1 of the NCAA Super Regional vs. Kentucky (June 10).

Money pitched a season-high 3.2 innings on May 9 vs. Northwestern State, allowing just one earned run on two hits, with no walks and two strikeouts. He made two appearances in LSU’s series sweep of Alabama (April 29 and 30), working 2.2 innings and allowing one earned run on two hits with no walks and two strikeouts.

Money is one of eight LSU players selected in the 2023 draft through 12 rounds, joining pitcher Paul Skenes (No. 1 overall – Pittsburgh Pirates); centerfielder Dylan Crews (No. 2 overall – Washington Nationals), pitcher Ty Floyd (No. 38 overall – Cincinnati Reds), pitcher Grant Taylor (No. 51 overall – Chicago White Sox), first baseman/outfielder Tre’ Morgan (No. 88 overall – Tampa Bay Rays), second baseman Gavin Dugas (No. 165 overall – Washington Nationals, and pitcher Garrett Edwards (No. 333 overall – Tampa Bay Rays).