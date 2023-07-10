Women’s Tennis Named an ITA All-Academic Team; Four Named ITA Scholar Athletes

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU women’s tennis received team and individual honors as the Intercollegiate Tennis Association announced the 2023 Division I Women’s ITA Scholar-Athletes and All-Academic Teams on Monday. The Tigers were recognized as an ITA All-Academic Team and had four players named ITA Scholar Athletes.

To be named an ITA All-Academic Team, the team must have a grade point average of 3.2 or above for the full 2022-23 academic year. The Tigers success in the classroom paired alongside their success on the court, where the team finished 13-11 and returned to the NCAA Tournament under first-year head coach Taylor Fogleman.

In addition to the team honor, four athletes received ITA Scholar Athlete honors. Kylie Collins, Maggie Cubitt, Nina Geissler and Mia Rabinowitz were named to the team. To be named an ITA Scholar-Athlete, one must have a grade point average of 3.5 or above for the full 2022-23 academic year. Cubitt, Geissler and Rabinowitz earned the honor in their final year as Tigers, graduating from the university this past May. Collins received the honor for the second time in her collegiate career and the first since her freshman year at Texas in 2021.

