BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU second baseman Gavin Dugas was selected Monday by the Washington Nationals in the sixth round (165th pick overall) of the MLB Draft.

Rounds 3-10 will be completed on Monday, and the draft will conclude Tuesday with Rounds 11-20 beginning at 1 p.m. CT. The draft rounds on Monday and Tuesday may be viewed on MLB.com.

Dugas, a Houma, La., native, enjoyed a tremendous five-season LSU career (2019-2023), appearing in 201 games (178 starts), batting .287 (179-for-623) with 35 doubles, five triples, 44 homers, 148 RBI, 161 runs and a school-record 68 hit-by-pitch. He finished his career No. 10 on the LSU all-time list for homers.

Dugas batted .290 (65-for-224) in 2023 with 12 homers, two triples, 17 homers, 46 RBI and 74 runs, starting 66 games at second base. He finished No. 1 in the nation in hit-by-pitch with a school-record 33 on the year.

He was voted to the 2023 College World Series All-Tournament Team, as he hit .308 (8-for-26) with two doubles, two homers, four RBI and four runs scored. Dugas launched a solo homer in LSU’s CWS opener vs. Tennessee (June 17), giving the Tigers a 1-0 lead in the second inning.

Dugas has earned two degrees from LSU – a bachelor’s in Sport Administration and a certificate in Construction Management. He was a four-time member of the SEC Academic Honor Roll, and for the past two seasons he wore the coveted jersey No. 8 that is awarded each year to the upperclassman who best exemplifies the spirit of the LSU Baseball program.

Dugas is one of six LSU players selected in the 2023 draft through six rounds, joining pitcher Paul Skenes (No. 1 overall – Pittsburgh Pirates); centerfielder Dylan Crews (No. 2 overall – Washington Nationals), pitcher Ty Floyd (No. 38 overall – Cincinnati Reds), pitcher Grant Taylor (No. 51 overall – Chicago White Sox), and first baseman/outfielder Tre’ Morgan (No. 88 overall – Tampa Bay Rays).