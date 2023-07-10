Daniels, Williams and Wingo to Join Kelly at SEC Media Days

BATON ROUGE – Record-setting quarterback Jayden Daniels, All-America defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo and running back Josh Williams will join LSU head coach Brian Kelly at SEC Media Day next week when the four-day event is held in Nashville.

SEC Media Days take place Monday, July 17 through Thursday, July 20 at the Grand Hyatt in Nashville. LSU will be joined on day one by Missouri and Texas A&M. LSU’s rotation with the media runs from 10:30 a.m. until 1:45 p.m.

Fans can follow along on the SEC Network as they will provide coverage throughout the day on their various shows including SEC This Morning, SEC Now and The Paul Finebaum Show. LSU will also provide behind-the-scenes coverage from media day on its official social media channels.

Daniels, who led the Tigers to a 10-4 mark in his first year with the Tigers, set school marks for rushing yards (885) and rushing TDs (11) by a quarterback. He also threw for 2,913 yards and 17 touchdowns as he was one of only two quarterbacks nationally to run for 800 or more yards and throw for 2,500 yards or more.

His 3,798 yards of total offense in 2022 ranks second in school history to only Joe Burrow, who set the SEC mark with 6,039 as a senior in 2019.

Wingo earned third team All-America honors from the Associated Press last year. He finished his first year at LSU with 47 tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss and three sacks.

Williams started six games for LSU in 2022, leading all running backs with 532 yards. He added six rushing TDs and caught 21 passes for 132 yards. He scored touchdowns in LSU wins over Ole Miss, Alabama and Arkansas and rushed for a career-best 118 yards in the 13-10 win over the Razorbacks.

LSU officially reports for training camp on August 2 with its first practice scheduled for the following day. The Tigers open their second season under Kelly on Sunday, September 3 when they face Florida State in Orlando.

The following is a listing of LSU’s all-time list of participants at SEC Media Days dating back to 1989:

Year Coach; Players

1989 Mike Archer; Karl Dunbar, Tommy Hodson

1990 Mike Archer; Mark Boutte, Harvey Williams

1991 Curley Hallman; Todd Kinchen, Derriel McCorvey

1992 Curley Hallman; Carlton Buckels, Darron Landry

1993 Curley Hallman; Kevin Mawae, Corey White

1994 Curley Hallman; Brett Bech, Ivory Hilliard

1995 Gerry DiNardo; Gabe Northern, Sheddrick Wilson

1996 Gerry DiNardo; Ben Bordelon, Denard Walker

1997 Gerry DiNardo; Adam Perry, Chuck Wiley

1998 Gerry DiNardo; Todd McClure, Anthony McFarland

1999 Gerry DiNardo; Larry Foster, Johnny Mitchell

2000 Nick Saban; Fred Booker, Louis Williams

2001 Nick Saban; Rohan Davey, Trev Faulk

2002 Nick Saban; Bradie James, LaBrandon Toefield

2003 Nick Saban; Chad Lavalais, Stephen Peterman

2004 Nick Saban; Corey Webster, Ben Wilkerson

2005 Les Miles; Joseph Addai, Kyle Williams

2006 Les Miles; Dwayne Bowe, LaRon Landry

2007 Les Miles; Early Doucet, Glenn Dorsey

2008 Les Miles; Brett Helms, Tyson Jackson

2009 Les Miles; Ciron Black, Jacob Cutrera

2010 Les Miles; Jordan Jefferson, Patrick Peterson, Kelvin Sheppard

2011 Les Miles; Ryan Baker, T-Bob Hebert, Jordan Jefferson

2012 Les Miles; Odell Beckham Jr., Zach Mettenberger, Eric Reid

2013 Les Miles; Jarvis Landry, Craig Loston, Zach Mettenberger

2014 Les Miles; La’el Collins, Terrence Magee, D.J. Welter

2015 Les Miles; Vadal Alexander, Kendell Beckwith, Leonard Fournette

2016 Les Miles; Ethan Pocic, Leonard Fournette, Tre’Davious White

2017 Ed Orgeron DJ Chark, Derrius Guice, Christian LaCouture

2018 Ed Orgeron Foster Moreau, Rashard Lawrence, Devin White

2019 Ed Orgeron Joe Burrow, Lloyd Cushenberry, Grant Delpit

2020 No Media Days due to Covid

2021 Ed Orgeron Austin Deculus, Ed Ingram, Derek Stingley Jr.

2022 Brian Kelly; Jack Bech, Mike Jones Jr., BJ Ojulari

2023 Brian Kelly; Jayden Daniels, Josh Williams, Mekhi Wingo