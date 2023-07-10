Daniels, Williams and Wingo to Join Kelly at SEC Media Days
BATON ROUGE – Record-setting quarterback Jayden Daniels, All-America defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo and running back Josh Williams will join LSU head coach Brian Kelly at SEC Media Day next week when the four-day event is held in Nashville.
SEC Media Days take place Monday, July 17 through Thursday, July 20 at the Grand Hyatt in Nashville. LSU will be joined on day one by Missouri and Texas A&M. LSU’s rotation with the media runs from 10:30 a.m. until 1:45 p.m.
Fans can follow along on the SEC Network as they will provide coverage throughout the day on their various shows including SEC This Morning, SEC Now and The Paul Finebaum Show. LSU will also provide behind-the-scenes coverage from media day on its official social media channels.
Daniels, who led the Tigers to a 10-4 mark in his first year with the Tigers, set school marks for rushing yards (885) and rushing TDs (11) by a quarterback. He also threw for 2,913 yards and 17 touchdowns as he was one of only two quarterbacks nationally to run for 800 or more yards and throw for 2,500 yards or more.
His 3,798 yards of total offense in 2022 ranks second in school history to only Joe Burrow, who set the SEC mark with 6,039 as a senior in 2019.
Wingo earned third team All-America honors from the Associated Press last year. He finished his first year at LSU with 47 tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss and three sacks.
Williams started six games for LSU in 2022, leading all running backs with 532 yards. He added six rushing TDs and caught 21 passes for 132 yards. He scored touchdowns in LSU wins over Ole Miss, Alabama and Arkansas and rushed for a career-best 118 yards in the 13-10 win over the Razorbacks.
LSU officially reports for training camp on August 2 with its first practice scheduled for the following day. The Tigers open their second season under Kelly on Sunday, September 3 when they face Florida State in Orlando.
The following is a listing of LSU’s all-time list of participants at SEC Media Days dating back to 1989:
Year Coach; Players
1989 Mike Archer; Karl Dunbar, Tommy Hodson
1990 Mike Archer; Mark Boutte, Harvey Williams
1991 Curley Hallman; Todd Kinchen, Derriel McCorvey
1992 Curley Hallman; Carlton Buckels, Darron Landry
1993 Curley Hallman; Kevin Mawae, Corey White
1994 Curley Hallman; Brett Bech, Ivory Hilliard
1995 Gerry DiNardo; Gabe Northern, Sheddrick Wilson
1996 Gerry DiNardo; Ben Bordelon, Denard Walker
1997 Gerry DiNardo; Adam Perry, Chuck Wiley
1998 Gerry DiNardo; Todd McClure, Anthony McFarland
1999 Gerry DiNardo; Larry Foster, Johnny Mitchell
2000 Nick Saban; Fred Booker, Louis Williams
2001 Nick Saban; Rohan Davey, Trev Faulk
2002 Nick Saban; Bradie James, LaBrandon Toefield
2003 Nick Saban; Chad Lavalais, Stephen Peterman
2004 Nick Saban; Corey Webster, Ben Wilkerson
2005 Les Miles; Joseph Addai, Kyle Williams
2006 Les Miles; Dwayne Bowe, LaRon Landry
2007 Les Miles; Early Doucet, Glenn Dorsey
2008 Les Miles; Brett Helms, Tyson Jackson
2009 Les Miles; Ciron Black, Jacob Cutrera
2010 Les Miles; Jordan Jefferson, Patrick Peterson, Kelvin Sheppard
2011 Les Miles; Ryan Baker, T-Bob Hebert, Jordan Jefferson
2012 Les Miles; Odell Beckham Jr., Zach Mettenberger, Eric Reid
2013 Les Miles; Jarvis Landry, Craig Loston, Zach Mettenberger
2014 Les Miles; La’el Collins, Terrence Magee, D.J. Welter
2015 Les Miles; Vadal Alexander, Kendell Beckwith, Leonard Fournette
2016 Les Miles; Ethan Pocic, Leonard Fournette, Tre’Davious White
2017 Ed Orgeron DJ Chark, Derrius Guice, Christian LaCouture
2018 Ed Orgeron Foster Moreau, Rashard Lawrence, Devin White
2019 Ed Orgeron Joe Burrow, Lloyd Cushenberry, Grant Delpit
2020 No Media Days due to Covid
2021 Ed Orgeron Austin Deculus, Ed Ingram, Derek Stingley Jr.
2022 Brian Kelly; Jack Bech, Mike Jones Jr., BJ Ojulari
2023 Brian Kelly; Jayden Daniels, Josh Williams, Mekhi Wingo