BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU right-handed pitcher Ty Floyd was selected Sunday night in the MLB Draft Competitive Balance Round A (38th pick overall) by the Cincinnati Reds.

Floyd’s selection marks the first time LSU has had three players drafted prior to the second round. LSU right-hander Paul Skenes and centerfielder Dylan Crews were selected No. 1-2 overall earlier Sunday night.

Rounds 1-2 of the draft continue Sunday night in Seattle, and television coverage is being provided by ESPN and the MLB Network. Sunday’s rounds are also being streamed on ESPN +, and they may be viewed on MLB.com.

LSU coach Jay Johnson is featured guest panelist during the MLB Network TV coverage on Sunday.

Rounds 3-10 will be held starting at 1 p.m. CT Monday, and the draft will conclude Tuesday with Rounds 11-20 beginning at 1 p.m. CT. The draft rounds on Monday and Tuesday may be viewed on MLB.com.

Floyd, a native of Rockmart, Ga., was voted to the 2023 College World Series All-Tournament Team, as he made two starts and recorded 27 strikeouts in 13.0 innings while limiting opponents to five runs on seven hits and a .156 batting average.

He recorded a brilliant outing in Game 1 of the College World Series Finals vs. Florida (June 24), working 8.0 innings and allowing three runs on eight hits with one walk and a career-high 17 strikeouts. The 17 Ks represented the most by an LSU pitcher in a CWS game and it tied the CWS record for most strikeouts in a game prior to extra innings.

Floyd posted a 7-0 record on the year with a 4.35 ERA in 91.0 innings, recording 37 walks and 120 Ks. Floyd finished No. 4 in the SEC in strikeouts (120) and No. 5 in the league in opponent batting avg. (.208), and his strikeouts total (120) placed him No. 12 in the nation.