LSU Gold
Shop
2023 CWS Champions Baseball Cap
2023 CWS Champions Baseball Cap $29.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Women's Basketball

Reese Helps Lift Team USA To AmeriCup Finals

+0
Reese Helps Lift Team USA To AmeriCup Finals

LEON, Mexico – Angel Reese secured her second straight double-double late Saturday night, helping lift Team USA to victory over Canada, 67-63, to advances to the championship game of the 2023 FIBA AmeriCup.

With 10 points and 13 rebounds, Reese notched her third consecutive double-double at the AmeriCup. She has dominated the boards in Mexico to reset the US AmeriCup rebound record with 72 through six games.

The U.S. will be back in action Sunday to face Brazil for the gold medal. The final will air live on Courtside 1891 at 7:30 p.m. CT. USA games stream free to subscribers in the U.S..

Related Stories

Reese And USA Take Home Silver From FIBA AmeriCup

Reese And USA Take Home Silver From FIBA AmeriCup

Reese Powers Team USA To FIBA AmeriCup Semifinals

Reese Powers Team USA To FIBA AmeriCup Semifinals

LSU Takes Over the SEC Network on Friday

LSU Takes Over the SEC Network on Friday