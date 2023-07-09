Reese Helps Lift Team USA To AmeriCup Finals

LEON, Mexico – Angel Reese secured her second straight double-double late Saturday night, helping lift Team USA to victory over Canada, 67-63, to advances to the championship game of the 2023 FIBA AmeriCup.

With 10 points and 13 rebounds, Reese notched her third consecutive double-double at the AmeriCup. She has dominated the boards in Mexico to reset the US AmeriCup rebound record with 72 through six games.

The U.S. will be back in action Sunday to face Brazil for the gold medal. The final will air live on Courtside 1891 at 7:30 p.m. CT. USA games stream free to subscribers in the U.S..