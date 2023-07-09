LSU right-handed pitcher Grant Taylor was selected Sunday night in the second round of the MLB Draft (51st pick overall) by the Chicago White Sox.

Rounds 1-2 of the draft were conducted Sunday night in Seattle. Rounds 3-10 will be held starting at 1 p.m. CT Monday, and the draft will conclude Tuesday with Rounds 11-20 beginning at 1 p.m. CT. The draft rounds on Monday and Tuesday may be viewed on MLB.com.

Taylor, a product of Florence, Ala., did not pitch this season after suffering an elbow injury in February. He pitched in 17 games (two starts) as a true freshman in 2022, recording a 4-1 mark and a 5.81 ERA in 31.0 innings with 21 walks and 39 strikeouts.

Taylor is a member of the 2023 SEC Academic Honor Roll majoring in Finance.

Taylor was one of four LSU players selected on Sunday, joining pitcher Paul Skenes (No. 1 overall – Pittsburgh Pirates); centerfielder Dylan Crews (No. 2 overall – Washington Nationals) and pitcher Ty Floyd (No. 38 overall – Cincinnati Reds).