Norwood Takes Silver, Harrison Takes Bronze on Day Three of USATF Outdoor Championships

EUGENE, Ore. – A pair of LSU alumni made a trip to the 2023 USATF Outdoor Championship podium on Saturday, as two others finished in the top-eight of their respective finals.

The veteran 400-meter runner, Vernon Norwood, was able to capture a silver medal on Saturday night. Leading up to the final, Norwood had clocked times of 45.06 seconds (first round) and 44.43 seconds (semifinals) before eventually going 44.39 in the final. His final’s time will give him his third individual team appearance (2015, 2019, 2023) in Budapest.

JuVaughn Harrison kicked off his weekend in long jump on Saturday. The Huntsville, Ala., native leaped out to a day’s best distance of 8.08 meters (26’ 6.25”) on his second attempt of the afternoon. In the finals he reached another 8+ distance with 8.03 meters (26’ 4.25”) on his final leap. Harrison will compete again in the men’s high jump at 7:05 p.m. CT on Sunday.

The always electric Sha’Carri Richardson did not disappoint in the first round of the women’s 200 meter. Her first-round time of 21.61 seconds (+2.6 m/s) is the fourth fastest all-conditions 200m time in world history. The wildest part about her time is she was already jogging before she reached the 100-meter mark. Richardson will be racing in the semifinals at 7:45 p.m. on Sunday, in hopes of racing in the final later in the night at 9:10 p.m.

The 100-meter hurdle squad was able to send both Alia Armstrong and Tonea Marshall to the semis and final on Saturday. Marshall went a season-best 12.49 (+1.4 m/s) in the semifinal and then followed it up with a sixth-place finish and a time of 12.63 seconds (+0.4 m/s) to close out the weekend. Armstrong started the day of with a 12.60 (+1.4 m/s) in the semis and followed it up with a seventh-place finish and a time of 12.70 (+ 0.4 m/s) in the final.

Additional USA Outdoor Semifinal & Final Qualifiers

Eric Edwards – 110mH – 13.25

Shani’a Bellamy – 400mH – 56.03

Cassandra Tate – 400mH – 55.31

Follow Us

Stay up to date with all things LSU track and field by following us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.