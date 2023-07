LEON, Mexico – Angel Reese had a double-double with 13 points and 18 rebounds to power Team USA past Colombia, 68-49, and into Saturday’s semifinals of the FIBA AmeriCup.

Reese’s 18 rebounds were the second most ever by a Team USA player at the AmeriCup, only behind Aliyah Boston who had 19 in a 2021 AmeriCup game against Puerto Rico.

On Saturday Team USA will take on the winner of Canada and Argentina in the semifinals.