LSU Adds Nation's Top Division III Golfer Alex Price to Roster

BATON ROUGE – Alex Price, the NCAA Division III winner of the Jack Nicklaus Award as the nation’s top golfer in 2023, has signed with LSU as a graduate transfer, head coach Chuck Winstead announced on Friday.

Price joins the Tigers after a four-year career at Christopher Newport University where he was a four-time All-America selection and led the nation in scoring average at 69.96 as senior.

Price also became the second Division III golfer to ever be selected to the prestigious Palmer Cup, which was held in early June. The Palmer Cup is a Ryder Cup-style event and annually selects the top college golfers to compete against a team of International players.

Price went 3-1 in his four matches at the Palmer Cup helping the Team USA defeat the International squad.

A native of Hillsboro, Va., Price shot par or better in 21 of his 26 rounds as a senior. He won two tournaments in his final season at CNU and finished runner-up three times, including the NCAA Division III National Championship where he posted a school-record score of 6-under 282. His final round of 5-under 67 also set the school mark for the event.

In 2022, Price earned first team PING All-America honors and became one of the first Division III golfers to ever reach the quarterfinals at the U.S. Amateur. He capped his junior season ranked No. 4 in Division III in the GolfStat rankings after averaging 72.6 for his 26 rounds.

In four years at CNU, Price won three tournaments, finished runner-up six times and had 15 Top 5 finishes easy making him the most accomplished golfer in school history. His career stroke average of 71.7 is a school record.