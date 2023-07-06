Five Former Basketball Tigers On Rosters For Las Vegas Summer League

BATON ROUGE — Five former LSU basketball players will take the court in Las Vegas for the main NBA summer league action that features all 30 NBA franchises taking part in games starting on Friday through July 17.

Javonte Smart and the Philadelphia 76ers will conclude early play Thursday in the Salt Lake City set of games and Smart has been showing his talent with 10 and 19 points in the first two contests. Smart played last season for the Birmingham team in the NBA G-league.

The 76ers first game in Las Vegas will be on Saturday at 4 p.m. CT on NBA TV against the New York Knicks from the Cox Pavilion.

KJ Williams, who played at LSU this past season, is with the Oklahoma City Thunder and has not played in the teams first two games in Salt Lake City.

The Thunder will also open on Saturday against the Dallas Mavericks in a 2:30 p.m. CT contest to be televised on ESPN2

Each team in the NBA 2K24 Summer League will play at least five games.

Two other teams will feature LSU players in Houston and Portland.

The Rockets will feature Tari Eason, the No. 17 selection in the 2022 NBA Draft, and two-way contract player Darius Days, who the Rockets have resigned to a second two-way contracts.

Eason played in all 82 games a year ago, averaging 9.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists.

Days earned second team All-NBA G League honors this past year, averaging 24.4 points and 9.8 rebounds.

Portland is giving Duop Reath an opportunity to play in his fourth NBA Summer League season this year. Reath, the 6-11 South Sudanese-Australian, was part of the Australian bronze medal winning Tokyo Olympic team. He has played overseas since finishing at LSU in 2018, and played this past season in the Lebanese Basketball League.

Ironically, Portland and Houston will meet Friday at 6 p.m. CT at the Thomas and Mack center in a game to be televised on ESPN.

Here are the preliminary round games for Philadelphia, Oklahoma City, Houston and Portland for this year’s Summer League:

Friday, Nov. 7

Portland vs. Houston, 6 p.m. CT ESPN

Saturday, Nov. 8

Dallas vs. Oklahoma City, 2:30 p.m. CT ESPN2

New York vs. Philadelphia, 4 p.m. NBA TV

Sunday, Nov. 9

Detroit vs. Houston, 5 p.m. CT ESPN2

San Antonio vs. Portland, 7 p.m. ESPN2

Monday, Nov. 10

Dallas vs. Philadelphia, 7 p.m. ESPNU

Tuesday, Nov. 11

Houston vs. Oklahoma City, 5:30 p.m. NBA TV

Charlotte vs. Portland, 7:30 p.m. NBA TV

Wednesday, Nov. 12

Indiana vs. Oklahoma City, 6:30 p.m. NBA TV

Thursday, Nov. 13

Atlanta vs. Philadelphia, 2:30 p.m. NBA TV

Golden State vs. Houston, 6 p.m. ESPN

Orlando vs. Portland, 8 p.m. ESPN2

Friday, Nov. 14

LA Clippers vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m. NBA TV

Washington vs. Oklahoma City, 4 p.m. ESPNU