Track & Field

22 Tigers Set to Compete at USATF Outdoor Championships

by Braydin Sik
Live Results Watch on CNBC +0
BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU track and field’s present, and past, will look to compete at the 2023 Toyota USATF Outdoor Championships this weekend in Eugene, Ore. The meet will be hosted at Hayward Field, and kicks off Thursday, July 6.

The four-day event will serve as the qualifying meet for the 2023 World Athletics Championships which is set to be contested in Budapest, Hungary, scheduled for August 19-27.

Eight athletes from the 2022-23 LSU roster, along with 14 Tiger Alumni, are scheduled to compete this weekend in hopes of a spot on Team USA.

The top-three athletes in each event will qualify to the World Championships this summer, so long as they meet the world standard in their respective events. A number of athletes are eligible for automatic selection by Team USA due to their performances in the 2022 World Championships and 2022 Diamond League. In the instance one of those athletes make the top three of their events, the fourth-place finisher will be selected.

Men | 12 entries, 9 events

100 Da’Marcus Fleming, Brandon Hicklin, Terrance Laird
200 Terrance Laird
400 Noah Williams, Michael Cherry, Vernon Norwood
110H Eric Edwards
1500 Davis Bove
HJ JuVaughn Harrison
LJ Brandon Hicklin, JuVaughn Harrison, Rayvon Grey
SP John Meyer
JT Tzuriel Pedigo

 

Women | 10 entries, 6 events

100 Sha’Carri Richardson, Aleia Hobbs, Mikiah Brisco
200 Sha’Carri Richardson
110H Alia Armstrong, Tonea Marshall
400H Shani’a Bellamy, Cassandra Tate
800 Michaela Rose, Charlene Lipsey
JT Rebekah Wales

