22 Tigers Set to Compete at USATF Outdoor Championships

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU track and field’s present, and past, will look to compete at the 2023 Toyota USATF Outdoor Championships this weekend in Eugene, Ore. The meet will be hosted at Hayward Field, and kicks off Thursday, July 6.

The four-day event will serve as the qualifying meet for the 2023 World Athletics Championships which is set to be contested in Budapest, Hungary, scheduled for August 19-27.

Eight athletes from the 2022-23 LSU roster, along with 14 Tiger Alumni, are scheduled to compete this weekend in hopes of a spot on Team USA.

The top-three athletes in each event will qualify to the World Championships this summer, so long as they meet the world standard in their respective events. A number of athletes are eligible for automatic selection by Team USA due to their performances in the 2022 World Championships and 2022 Diamond League. In the instance one of those athletes make the top three of their events, the fourth-place finisher will be selected.

Men | 12 entries, 9 events

100 Da’Marcus Fleming, Brandon Hicklin, Terrance Laird 200 Terrance Laird 400 Noah Williams, Michael Cherry, Vernon Norwood 110H Eric Edwards 1500 Davis Bove HJ JuVaughn Harrison LJ Brandon Hicklin, JuVaughn Harrison, Rayvon Grey SP John Meyer JT Tzuriel Pedigo

Women | 10 entries, 6 events

100 Sha’Carri Richardson, Aleia Hobbs, Mikiah Brisco 200 Sha’Carri Richardson 110H Alia Armstrong, Tonea Marshall 400H Shani’a Bellamy, Cassandra Tate 800 Michaela Rose, Charlene Lipsey JT Rebekah Wales

