Reese and USA Basketball Advance Out Of Pool Play in FIBA AmeriCup

LEON, Mexico – Angel Reese and USA Basketball advanced to the FIBA AmeriCup quarterfinals on Wednesday, closing out pool play with a 3-1 record.

USA is the No. 2 seed coming out of Group A and will square off against the No. 3 seed coming out of Group B (still to be determined) Friday in the quarterfinals.

In Team USA’s opening game, Reese had 11 points and 9 rebounds in a 80-54 win over Venezuela. Reese had 5 points and 15 rebounds the following day in a 65-56 win over Argentina. Team USA fell on Tuesday against Brazil where Reese had 3 points and 3 rebounds. In the final game of pool play against Cuba, Reese scored 12 points and grabbed 14 rebounds as Team USA ran away with it, 106-44.