BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU All-American and Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Kevin Gausman has been named to the 2023 American League All-Star team, earning All-Star recognition for the second time in his MLB career.

Gausman was voted to the National League squad for the 2021 All-Star Game as a member of the San Francisco Giants.

The 2023 MLB All-Star Game will be held on Tuesday, July 11, at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.

The selection of Gausman marks the seventh time in eight seasons – beginning in 2015 – that a former LSU player has been chosen for the All-Star Game. The All-Star Game was not played in 2020 to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gausman, who pitched at LSU in 2011 and 2012, is in his 11th MLB season and his second with the Blue Jays.

The native of Centennial, Colo., who resides in Baton Rouge during the off-season, earned first-team All-America honors at LSU in 2012, and he was selected in the first round of the MLB Draft by the Baltimore Orioles.

Gausman has a 3.04 ERA this season, and he leads the American League in strikeouts with 146. Gausman has pitched in 285 MLB games during his 11-season career with the Orioles, the Atlanta Braves, the Cincinnati Reds, the Giants and the Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays play in the ultra-competitive American League East, the only MLB division this season in which all five teams have records above .500. Toronto is only 1.5 games behind in the race for an AL Wild Card playoff berth.

Below is a complete listing of LSU’s MLB All-Stars:

LSU’s Major League All-Stars

Connie Ryan, 2B, Boston Braves (NL) – 1944

Alvin Dark, SS, New York Giants (NL) – 1951-52, 1954

Joe Bill Adcock, 1B, Milwaukee Braves (NL) – 1960

Albert Belle, OF, Cleveland Indians (AL) – 1993-96; Chicago White Sox (AL) – 1997

Paul Byrd, RHP, Philadelphia Phillies (NL) – 1999

Brian Wilson, RHP, San Francisco Giants (NL) – 2008, 2010, 2011

Brad Hawpe, OF, Colorado Rockies (NL) – 2009

Aaron Hill, 2B, Toronto Blue Jays (AL) – 2009

DJ LeMahieu, 2B, Colorado Rockies (NL)- 2015, 2017; New York Yankees (AL) – 2019

Will Harris, RHP, Houston Astros (AL) – 2016

Aaron Nola, RHP, Philadelphia Phillies (NL) – 2018

Alex Bregman, 3B, Houston Astros (AL) – 2018, 2019

Kevin Gausman, RHP, San Francisco Giants (NL) – 2021; Toronto Blue Jays (AL) – 2023