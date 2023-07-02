Two Former Tigers Tip Off Monday in NBA SLC Summer League

BATON ROUGE – Two former LSU players are on rosters of teams beginning their NBA 2023 Summer League season early with three days of games this week in the Sat Lake City Summer League games in Utah.

Rookie free agent KJ Williams, who earned All-SEC honors this past season for the Tigers, will be playing for the Oklahoma City Thunder, while Javonte Smart, who played for LSU from 2018-21, will be with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Smart played last season for the Birmingham Squadron of the NBA G-League.

The Salt Lake City Summer League is set for Monday, Wednesday and Thursday this week before play moves on to Las Vegas for the big NBA Summer League competition that begins on Friday.

The 76ers will face Memphis at 6 p.m. CT and Oklahoma City and Utah will meet at 8 p.m. CT Monday with both games on NBA TV.

Wednesday Oklahoma City and Philadelphia will switch opponents and those games will also be on NBA TV.

Thursday, Oklahoma and Philadelphia will play in a 6 p.m. CT game that will be televised on ESPN2.