BATON ROUGE, La. – Alessio Vasquez, native of Berlin, Germany, is set to join the LSU Men’s Tennis team this fall, head coach Danny Bryan announced.

“Alessio has had many impressive results in his junior career,” head coach Danny Bryan said. “He’s athletic, a talented shot maker, and has courage to trust his shots in high pressure situations.”

Vasquez has ranked as high as No. 7 in Germany in U18’s. He is a U16 National Doubles Champion and a two time Berlin Junior Champion. He currently holds a UTR of 12.62.

In the ATP rankings, Vasquez lands at No. 1312 singles and No. 1850 in doubles. He is also currently ranked No. 67 in the German Men’s Rankings.

"We look forward to helping him continue to grow and excel on and off the court," Coach Danny Bryan stated.