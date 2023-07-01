Ingrid Lindblad and Europe Wins Vagliano Trophy

BATON ROUGE – LSU’s Ingrid Lindblad of Sweden was part of the winning Continent of Europe Team that Saturday was able to defeat Great Britain and Ireland for the Vagliano Trophy played at Royal Dornoch in Scotland.

Europe won 5 ½ points in the final eight-player singles round to win the Trophy, 13.5-10.5

The competition among women’s amateur golfers is normally held every other year but because of the pandemic has not been played for since 2019. The Continent of Europe team has won every meeting since 2007 and leads the series, 16-15-1.

Ironically, for the second major women’s amateur competition in a month, two LSU golfers were paired against each other as Lindblad faced Aine Donegan. Donegan took the lead for good in the match with an eagle on the par 5 seventh (against a Lindblad birdie) and never looked back in a 2&1 decision.

Donegan won both her matches on the final day and won 2.5 of GB&I’s 10.5 points as the team was tied with Europe, 8-8, entering the final session of singles. She will now head this week to represent LSU after qualifying for the U.S. Women’s Open

Lindblad, the World No. 1 Amateur golfer, won two points for Europe and halved one of the feature singles matches on Friday against World No. 12 Hannah Darling of GB&I and plays at South Carolina.