HOUSTON – The Astros Foundation College Classic returns to Minute Maid Park from March 1-3, 2024.

The 24th annual three-day, six-team, nine-game tournament will feature the 2023 College World Series Champions, the LSU Tigers, who’ll play Texas, UL Lafayette and Texas State over the weekend. Those four teams will be joined at Minute Maid Park by the University of Houston and Vanderbilt.

LSU is coming off its seventh College World Series Championship in program history, which was won on Monday with a resounding victory in Omaha. This marks the third time for the Astros Foundation College Classic to host the defending National Champion. This also occurred in 2006 with Texas and in 2004 with Rice.

LSU will make its fifth appearance in the Astros Foundation College Classic, with previous appearances in 2015, 2017, 2020 and 2022.

Single day tickets and three-day tournament packages will go on sale for the 2024 tournament at a later date.

Below is the tentative tournament schedule, which is subject to change. Home teams are listed second.

2024 ASTROS FOUNDATION COLLEGE CLASSIC SCHEDULE

Friday, March 1

Houston vs. Texas State – 11:05 a.m.

UL Lafayette vs. Vanderbilt – 3:05 p.m.

LSU vs. Texas – 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, March 2

Vanderbilt vs. Houston – 11:05 a.m.

Texas State vs. Texas – 3:05 p.m.

UL Lafayette vs. LSU – 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, March 3

Texas vs. Vanderbilt – 11:05 a.m.

Texas State vs. LSU – 3:05 p.m.

Houston vs. UL Lafayette – 7:05 p.m.