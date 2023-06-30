Eleven Football Players on SEC First-Year Honor Roll

BATON ROUGE – Eleven members of the LSU football team have been named to the First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll, the league office announced on Thursday.

LSU’s list includes nine true freshmen and a pair of transfers in punter Jay Bramblett and kicker Trey Finison.

Freshman All-America linebacker Harold Perkins Jr., who is majoring in sports administration, along with Freshman All-SEC tight end Mason Taylor, a management manager, headlined the list for the Tigers.

Bramblett, who earned second team Academic All-America honors, made the list after transferring from Notre Dame. Bramblett is pursuing a master’s degree in leadership.

Other LSU players on the list include: offensive lineman Bo Bordelon (management), long snapper Jake Davis (biochemistry), kicker Nathan Dibert (construction management), quarterback George Hamsley (international trade and finance), wide receiver Cowinn Helaire (chemical engineering), wide receiver Landon Ibieta (kinesiology), and offensive lineman Wes Woodward (political science).

The First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll is based on grades from the 2022-23 academic calendar. In order to be considered for this honor, student-athletes must have maintained at least a 3.0 grade point average during that timeframe.