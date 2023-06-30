BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU centerfielder Dylan Crews, right-handed pitcher Paul Skenes and third baseman Tommy White have been named 2023 First-Team All-Americans by Baseball America magazine.
Crews, a junior from Longwood, Fla., batted .426 (110-for-258) for the 2023 National Champions with 16 doubles, two triples, 18 homers, 70 RBI and 100 runs.
Crews, the 2023 Golden Spikes Award winner and the SEC Player of the Year, finished No. 1 in the nation in runs scored (100), No. 1 in walks (71), No. 2 in on-base percentage (.567), No. 2 in base hits (110) and No. 3 in batting average (.426). He completed the year with a reached base streak of 75 games, which included all 71 games of this season and the last four games of the 2022 season.
Crews is a two-time member of the SEC Community Service Team for his exemplary work in the Baton Rouge area with families affected by autism.
Skenes, the 2023 Dick Howser Award winner and the SEC Pitcher of the Year, compiled a 13-2 record and a 1.69 ERA in 122.2 innings with 20 walks and an SEC-record 209 strikeouts. He finished No. 1 in the nation in strikeouts (209), strikeouts per nine innings (15.33) and WHIP (0.75). Skenes finished No. 2 in the nation in ERA (1.69), No. 3 in strikeout-to-walk ratio (10.45), and No. 5 in hits allowed per nine innings (5.28).
He pledged $10 for every strikeout he recorded this season to Folds of Honor, a nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of military and first responders who have died or been disabled.
White, a sophomore from St. Pete Beach, Fla., batted .374 (102-for-273) with 24 doubles, 24 homers, 105 RBI and 64 runs scored. He finished No. 1 in the nation in RBI (105), No. 3 in total bases (198) and No. 4 in RBI per game (1.59).
White pledged to donate a portion of his NIL earnings to Empower 225, an organization in Baton Rouge aimed to empower youth to escape the cycle of violence and poverty by providing them with resources such as educational support, life skills training, career preparedness, housing and mentorship.
Baseball America 2023 All-America Teams
FIRST TEAM
C Kyle Teel, Virginia
1B Nolan Schanuel, Florida Atlantic
2B JJ Wetherholt, West Virginia
3B Tommy White, LSU
SS Matt Shaw, Maryland
OF Dylan Crews, LSU
OF Wyatt Langford, Florida
OF Alberto Rios, Stanford
DH Jac Caglianone, Florida
SP Tanner Hall, Southern Miss
SP Josh Hartle, Wake Forest
SP Rhett Lowder, Wake Forest
SP Paul Skenes, LSU
UT Caden Grice, Clemson
SECOND TEAM
C Luke Shliger, Maryland
1B Nick Kurtz, Wake Forest
2B Max Anderson, Nebraska
3B Nick Lorusso, Maryland
SS Jacob Wilson, Grand Canyon
OF Charlie Condon, Georgia
OF Cam Fisher, Charlotte
OF Ethan Petry, South Carolina
DH Brock Wilken, Wake Forest
SP Lucas Gordon, Texas
SP Quinn Mathews, Stanford
SP Trey Yesavage, East Carolina
SP Niko Zeglin, Long Beach State
RP Simon Miller, Texas-San Antonio
RP Tyson Neighbors, Kansas State
UT Payton Tolle, Wichita State
THIRD TEAM
C Cole Messina, South Carolina
1B Brock Vradenburg, Michigan State
2B Travis Bazazana, Oregon State
3B Tommy Troy, Stanford
SS Josh Rivera, Florida
OF Dylan Campbell, Texas
OF Jonah Cox, Oral Roberts
OF Lawson Harrill, Campbell
DH Brayden Taylor, TCU
SP Cade Kuehler, Campbell
SP Andrew Lindsey, Tennessee
SP Hagen Smith, Arkansas
SP Sean Sullivan, Wake Forest
RP Seth Keener, Wake Forest
RP Fran Oschell III, Duke
UT TJ Fondtain, San Diego State