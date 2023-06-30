BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU centerfielder Dylan Crews, right-handed pitcher Paul Skenes and third baseman Tommy White have been named 2023 First-Team All-Americans by Baseball America magazine.

Crews, a junior from Longwood, Fla., batted .426 (110-for-258) for the 2023 National Champions with 16 doubles, two triples, 18 homers, 70 RBI and 100 runs.

Crews, the 2023 Golden Spikes Award winner and the SEC Player of the Year, finished No. 1 in the nation in runs scored (100), No. 1 in walks (71), No. 2 in on-base percentage (.567), No. 2 in base hits (110) and No. 3 in batting average (.426). He completed the year with a reached base streak of 75 games, which included all 71 games of this season and the last four games of the 2022 season.

Crews is a two-time member of the SEC Community Service Team for his exemplary work in the Baton Rouge area with families affected by autism.

Skenes, the 2023 Dick Howser Award winner and the SEC Pitcher of the Year, compiled a 13-2 record and a 1.69 ERA in 122.2 innings with 20 walks and an SEC-record 209 strikeouts. He finished No. 1 in the nation in strikeouts (209), strikeouts per nine innings (15.33) and WHIP (0.75). Skenes finished No. 2 in the nation in ERA (1.69), No. 3 in strikeout-to-walk ratio (10.45), and No. 5 in hits allowed per nine innings (5.28).

He pledged $10 for every strikeout he recorded this season to Folds of Honor, a nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of military and first responders who have died or been disabled.

White, a sophomore from St. Pete Beach, Fla., batted .374 (102-for-273) with 24 doubles, 24 homers, 105 RBI and 64 runs scored. He finished No. 1 in the nation in RBI (105), No. 3 in total bases (198) and No. 4 in RBI per game (1.59).

White pledged to donate a portion of his NIL earnings to Empower 225, an organization in Baton Rouge aimed to empower youth to escape the cycle of violence and poverty by providing them with resources such as educational support, life skills training, career preparedness, housing and mentorship.

Baseball America 2023 All-America Teams

FIRST TEAM

C Kyle Teel, Virginia

1B Nolan Schanuel, Florida Atlantic

2B JJ Wetherholt, West Virginia

3B Tommy White, LSU

SS Matt Shaw, Maryland

OF Dylan Crews, LSU

OF Wyatt Langford, Florida

OF Alberto Rios, Stanford

DH Jac Caglianone, Florida

SP Tanner Hall, Southern Miss

SP Josh Hartle, Wake Forest

SP Rhett Lowder, Wake Forest

SP Paul Skenes, LSU

UT Caden Grice, Clemson

SECOND TEAM

C Luke Shliger, Maryland

1B Nick Kurtz, Wake Forest

2B Max Anderson, Nebraska

3B Nick Lorusso, Maryland

SS Jacob Wilson, Grand Canyon

OF Charlie Condon, Georgia

OF Cam Fisher, Charlotte

OF Ethan Petry, South Carolina

DH Brock Wilken, Wake Forest

SP Lucas Gordon, Texas

SP Quinn Mathews, Stanford

SP Trey Yesavage, East Carolina

SP Niko Zeglin, Long Beach State

RP Simon Miller, Texas-San Antonio

RP Tyson Neighbors, Kansas State

UT Payton Tolle, Wichita State

THIRD TEAM

C Cole Messina, South Carolina

1B Brock Vradenburg, Michigan State

2B Travis Bazazana, Oregon State

3B Tommy Troy, Stanford

SS Josh Rivera, Florida

OF Dylan Campbell, Texas

OF Jonah Cox, Oral Roberts

OF Lawson Harrill, Campbell

DH Brayden Taylor, TCU

SP Cade Kuehler, Campbell

SP Andrew Lindsey, Tennessee

SP Hagen Smith, Arkansas

SP Sean Sullivan, Wake Forest

RP Seth Keener, Wake Forest

RP Fran Oschell III, Duke

UT TJ Fondtain, San Diego State