Twelve Tigers Named to SEC Baseball Academic Honor Roll

BATON ROUGE, La. – Twelve members of LSU’s 2023 national championship baseball team were named Thursday to the Southeastern Conference Academic Honor Roll.

The honorees and their academic majors include first baseman/DH Cade Beloso (Certificate in Construction Management); pitcher Bryce Collins (History); centerfielder Dylan Crews (Sport Administration); pitcher Sam Dutton (Sport Administration); pitcher Garrett Edwards (Sport Administration); pitcher Ty Floyd (Sport Administration); pitcher Will Hellmers (General Business); infielder Jack Merrifield (Management); catcher Alex Milazzo (Sport Administration); pitcher Blake Money (Sport Administration); outfielder Josh Pearson (Sport Administration); and pitcher Grant Taylor (Finance).

LSU players have received SEC Academic Honor Roll recognition on 175 occasions since 2007.

Academic achievement has been a cornerstone of the LSU baseball program, as 114 student-athletes have earned degrees over the past 16 years.

LSU baseball 2023 team members who have earned their degrees include Beloso, Collins, Merrifield, catcher Hayden Travinski and second baseman Gavin Dugas.

Floyd, Milazzo and outfielder Brayden Jobert are scheduled to graduate this summer.

Any student-athlete who participates in a Southeastern Conference championship sport or a student-athlete who participates in a sport listed on his/her institution’s NCAA Sports Sponsorship Form is eligible for nomination to the Academic Honor Roll.

The following criteria is followed:

(1) A student-athlete must have a grade point average of 3.00 or above for either the preceding academic year (two semesters or three quarters) or have a cumulative grade point average of 3.00 or above at the nominating institution.

(2) If a student-athlete attends summer school, his/her grade point average during the summer academic term must be included in the calculation used to determine eligibility for the Academic Honor Roll.

(3) Student-athletes eligible for the Honor Roll include those receiving an athletics scholarship, recipients of an athletics award (i.e., letter winner), and non-scholarship student-athletes who have been on a varsity team for two seasons.

(4) Prior to being nominated, a student-athlete must have successfully completed 24 semester or 36 quarter hours of non-remedial academic credit toward a baccalaureate degree at the nominating institution.

(5) The student-athlete must have been a member of a varsity team for the sport’s entire NCAA Championship segment.