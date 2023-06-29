LSU Track & Field Tallies 27 on the 2023 Spring SEC Academic Honor Roll

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – LSU track and field is represented by 27 student-athletes on the 2023 Spring SEC Academic Honor Roll announced Thursday by the Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey.

A total of 1,454 student-athletes across the league were honored, representing the sports of baseball, golf, softball, tennis and track and field. The award is based on grades from the 2022 Summer, 2022 Fall and 2023 Spring terms.

Any student-athlete who participates in a Southeastern Conference championship sport or a student-athlete who participates in a sport listed on his/her institution’s NCAA Sports Sponsorship Form is eligible for nomination to the Academic Honor Roll. The following criteria will be followed:

A student-athlete must have a grade point average of 3.00 or above for either the preceding academic year (two semesters or three quarters) or have a cumulative grade point average of 3.00 or above at the nominating institution. If a student-athlete attends summer school, his/her grade point average during the summer academic term must be included in the calculation used to determine eligibility for the Academic Honor Roll. Student-athletes eligible for the Honor Roll include those receiving an athletics scholarship, recipients of an athletics award (i.e., letter winner), and non-scholarship student-athletes who have been on a varsity team for two seasons. Prior to being nominated, a student-athlete must have successfully completed 24 semester or 36 quarter hours of non-remedial academic credit toward a baccalaureate degree at the nominating institution. The student-athlete must have been a member of a varsity team for the sport’s entire NCAA Championship segment.

2023 Spring SEC Academic Honor Roll – Men’s Track & Field

Davis Bove, Men’s Track & Field, Biological Engineering

Sean ‘Squirrel’ Burrell, Men’s Track & Field, Sports Administration

Thomas Daigle, Men’s Track & Field, Master Business Administration

Will Dart, Men’s Track & Field, Chemical Engineering

Cade Martin, Men’s Track & Field, Master Business Administration

Jackson Martingayle, Men’s Track & Field, Natural Resource Ecology

John Meyer, Men’s Track & Field, History

Jackson Rimes, Men’s Track & Field, Finance

Ronnie Rounds II, Men’s Track & Field, Sports Administration

Aaron Smith, Men’s Track & Field, Textiles, Apparel & Marketing

Jack Wallace, Men’s Track & Field, Biology

Luke Witte, Men’s Track & Field, Animal Science

2023 Spring SEC Academic Honor Roll – Women’s Track & Field

Adele Broussard, Women’s Track & Field, Marketing

Hannah Carroll, Women’s Track & Field, Social Work

Hailey Day, Women’s Track & Field, Social Work

Emma Engelhardt, Women’s Track & Field, Sociology

Annie Fink, Women’s Track & Field, Kinesiology

Callie Hardy, Women’s Track & Field, Kinesiology

Gwyneth Hughes, Women’s Track & Field, Coastal Environmental Science

Shanya Luna, Women’s Track & Field, Kinesiology

Sophie Martin, Women’s Track & Field, Communication Disorders

Doria Martingayle, Women’s Track & Field, MMC

Julia Palin, Women’s Track & Field, Master Business Administration

Lorena Rangel Batres, Women’s Track & Field, Agriculture

Shelby Spoor, Women’s Track & Field, Nutrition & Food Science

Addy Stevenson, Women’s Track & Field, Sports Administration

Garriel White, Women’s Track & Field, Sports Administration

