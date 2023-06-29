LSU Soccer Announces 2023 Schedule

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Soccer program and head coach Sian Hudson announce the 2023 schedule, which features an 18-match regular season highlighted by 11 home matches at the LSU Soccer Stadium.

“We have pulled together a very competitive schedule for 2023 and I look forward to testing our new team before we hit SEC play,” said Hudson. “While we graduated a large senior class, we have a tight knit group that we are confident will hit the ground running in August.”

Hudson enters her fourth season with the Tigers as the program will look to make their third trip to the NCAA Tournament under her leadership. LSU’s victory over Lamar in the first-round last year marked the first tournament victory for Hudson.



As she continues to grow the program to new heights, Hudson has shattered LSU Soccer Stadium attendance records in her time leading the Tigers. She owns two of the program’s top ten all-time largest crowds and continues to be one of the top program’s nationally with fan attendance, earning Top 15 status in 2021.

The largest attendance in program history came in 2021, as 3,021 fans showed out to watch LSU defeat Mississippi State 2-0 on September 17.

LSU fans will have the chance to break the attendance record in 2023 as the Tigers will compete on their home pitch 11 times this year, including five home conference matchups against Mississippi State, Florida, Tennessee, Arkansas and Texas A&M.

The Tigers will open fall competition with a Colorado road trip to face Denver and Air Force in two exhibitions prior to the regular season.

“The team is really looking forward to our pre-season trip and getting some great team building time in the mountains of Colorado,” said Hudson. “It will be great to go back to my old stomping ground in Colorado Springs and compete against former LSU assistant coaches Laura Busby and Lindsey Balconi.”



The Tigers 2023 schedule features an eight-match non-conference schedule and anticipates top-ranked matchups with South Florida and Pepperdine.



LSU will kick off the regular season with back-to-back home matches in Baton Rouge as the squad welcomes South Florida for their home opener at 6 p.m. CT on August 17 and Southern Miss at 4 p.m. CT on August 20.

The regular season is also highlighted by two away non-conference matches against Texas and Wisconsin.



“Our game against Texas in Austin will be a great opportunity to see a potential ranked match up early on in the season and will give us an insight into what Texas will bring to the SEC in 2024,” said Hudson.

The Tigers open league play on the road with back-to-back away matches. LSU will travel to Oxford to face Ole Miss on September 5 at 7 p.m. CT followed by a match against Georgia the following week on September 21 at 5 p.m. CT.

After returning from two big road trips, LSU will host two consecutive conference matches on their home pitch. The Tigers will battle the Mississippi State Bulldogs at 6 p.m. CT on September 24 followed by Florida at 6 p.m. CT on September 29.



LSU will alternate home and away matches for the remainder of conference play, traveling to face South Carolina, Alabama and Auburn.

The 2023 SEC Soccer Championships are set to begin on Sunday, October 29, in Pensacola, Fla. The teams that place in the top 10 in the SEC standings will earn their spot in the conference championships.

You can follow along with the Tigers on the team’s social media channels @LSUsoccer on Instagram and Twitter and Facebook.

Full 2023 LSU Soccer Schedule: