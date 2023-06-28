LSU Gold
Gallery: Baseball College World Series Finals vs Florida Game 3

Gallery: Baseball College World Series Finals vs Florida Game 3
Thatcher Hurd | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Gavin Dugas | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Thatcher Hurd | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Brayden Jobert | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Jordan Thompson | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Josh Pearson | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Alex Milazzo | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Dylan Crews | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Riley Cooper | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Dylan Crews | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Dylan Crews, Josh Jordan | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Josh Jordan | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Paul Skenes, Thatcher Hurd | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Dylan Crews, Cade Beloso | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
| Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Alex Milazzo | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Garrett Edwards, Ty Floyd | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Dylan Crews, Garrett Edwards | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Brayden Jobert, Will Hellmers | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Cade Beloso | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
| Photo by: Jacob Reeder
| Photo by: Jacob Reeder
| Photo by: Jacob Reeder
| Photo by: Jacob Reeder
| Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Cade Beloso | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Jordan Thompson | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Dylan Crews | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Dylan Crews, Jay Johnson | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Dylan Crews, Cade Beloso | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
| Photo by: Jacob Reeder
| Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Jay Johnson | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
| Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Paul Skenes | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Brayden Jobert | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Dylan Crews | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Dylan Crews | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Dylan Crews | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Thatcher Hurd | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Jay Johnson | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Dylan Crews | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Tommy White | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Jay Johnson | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Alex Milazzo, Brayden Jobert | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
| Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Gavin Dugas | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Jordan Thompson l Photo by: Beau Brune
Tommy White l Photo by: Beau Brune
Gavin Dugas l Photo by: Beau Brune
| Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Cade Beloso | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Dylan Crews | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Gavin Dugas | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Brayden Jobert | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Alex Milazzo | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Jay Johnson | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Jay Johnson | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
| Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
| Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Brayden Jobert | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Hayden Travinski | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Javen Coleman | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Jay Johnson, Brady Neal | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Jay Johnson | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
| Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Thatcher Hurd | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Tommy White | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Thatcher Hurd | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Brayden Jobert | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Dylan Crews | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Christian Little | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
| Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Riley Cooper | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Dylan Crews | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Gavin Guidry | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Jordan Thompson | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Hayden Travinski | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
| Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Jay Johnson | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Blake Money | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Ty Floyd | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Jay Johnson | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Paul Skenes | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu

Related Stories

National Championship Celebration Set for Wednesday Night at Alex Box Stadium

National Championship Celebration Set for Wednesday Night at Alex Box Stadium

Fans are invited to Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field on Wednesday night to celebrate the Tigers' 2023 College World Series title. Gates to the stadium will open at 6:30 p.m., and admission is free.
NATIONAL CHAMPS! LSU Defeats Florida for a 7th CWS Title

NATIONAL CHAMPS! LSU Defeats Florida for a 7th CWS Title

LSU captured its seventh NCAA baseball championship, and its first since 2009, as the Tigers posted an 18-4 win over Florida Monday night at Charles Schwab Field.
Watch: 2023 CWS Championship Game Press Conference

Watch: 2023 CWS Championship Game Press Conference