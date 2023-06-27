Dobles Representing Puerto Rico In 2023 Central American and Caribbean Games

SAN SALVADOR, EL SALVADOR – LSU Soccer forward Taylor Dobles has been named to the Puerto Rican Women’s National Team for the 2023 Central American and Caribbean Games in El Salvador.

Dobles will take the international stage and represent Puerto Rico for the second time this year after making her debut with the national team in April for a friendly match between Puerto Rico and Xolos Femenil of Mexico’s Liga MX Femenil.

She earned her first start with the team in the friendly and recorded the lone goal for El Huracán Azul to lead her team to a 1-0 victory. The goal marked her first on the international stage.

Dobles and Team Puerto Rico will take on Mexico, Jamaica and El Salvador in this summer’s Central American and Caribbean Games at Las Delicias Stadium.

The games will be played from June 29 to July 7, which features women’s teams from Costa Rica, Guatemala, Haiti and Venezuela in Group A, while El Salvador, Mexico, Jamaica and Puerto Rico make up Group B.

Preliminary play is set to begin on Thursday, June 29, as Puerto Rico takes on Mexico at 8 p.m. CT. The tournament continues with competitions against Jamaica on July 1 at 8 p.m. CT and El Salvador on July 3 at 11 p.m. CT.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the semifinals, which are set for July 5 while finals will take place on July 7. For more information on Puerto Rican soccer, visit the official Puerto Rican Soccer Federation page.

