LSU Basketball's Home-Away SEC Opponents Announced

BATON ROUGE – The Southeastern Conference announced the home and away opponents for LSU men’s basketball for the 2023-24 league schedule on Monday.

The dates, times and television information for the games will be announced by the league and LSU at a later date. The first conference playing date is set for Jan. 6, 2024.

LSU will as always in the 18-game schedule plays its three permanent home-and-away opponents – Alabama, Arkansas and Texas A&M. The Tigers will also play Georgia and Vanderbilt both in Baton Rouge and on the road.

LSU’s four other league home games will be against will be against Kentucky, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Missouri. The four single games on the road will be at Auburn, Florida, South Carolina and Tennessee.

This will be the final 14-team schedule before Texas and Oklahoma join the league for the 2024-25 basketball season. The league is expected to continue with an 18-game conference schedule.

Information on season tickets for the 2023-24 season can be found at LSUTix.net.