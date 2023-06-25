Florida Evens CWS Series; Championship Final Monday, 6 p.m. CT

OMAHA, Neb. — Florida evened the College World Series Championship Series Sunday with a 24-4 win over LSU at Charles Schwab Field.

LSU (53-17) and Florida (54-16) will meet again at 6 p.m. CT Monday, with the winner claiming the 2023 NCAA title.

The game will be televised on ESPN and broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network. The radio pregame show begins at 5:30 p.m. and the broadcast will be streamed live at www.LSUsports.net/live.

Florida centerfielder Wyatt Langford paced the Gators with a 5-for-5 day at the plate, including two doubles, one homer and six RBI.

Both first baseman Jac Caglianone and rightfielder Ty Evans contributed two homers and five RBI for the Gators.

“It was a tough one, obviously,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “Really good job by Florida swinging the bat. You have to credit them. It was just an onslaught of good at-bats and barrels. And they’re a great team, and they played great today.”

Florida reliever Blake Purnell (2-0) was credited with the win, as he entered the game in the third inning and fired 1.2 scoreless frames with no hits and two walks.

Nick Ficarrotta earned his second save of the season, as he worked the final five innings and limited the Tigers to one run on three hits with no walks and two strikeouts.

LSU starting pitcher Nate Ackenhausen (3-1) was charged with the loss, as he allowed six runs – three earned – in 2.1 innings with one walk and five strikeouts.

“Look at the two teams that are playing,” Johnson said. “These are the two best teams in college baseball. Would I have liked today to have been different? Yeah. I think we were prepared to play at the beginning of the game. And then we asked Nate to get out there and give us everything he could. I’m really excited about tomorrow night. And I know our players are too.”