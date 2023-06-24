LSU Gold
Shop
Men's LSU Baseball Shield T-Shirt
Men's LSU Baseball Shield T-Shirt $31.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Baseball

Gallery: Baseball College World Series Finals vs Florida Game 1

+0
Gallery: Baseball College World Series Finals vs Florida Game 1
Dylan Crews | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
| Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Jay Johnson | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Gavin Dugas, Dylan Crews | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Dylan Crews | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Gavin Dugas | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
| Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Brayden Jobert | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Gavin Dugas | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Dylan Crews | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Dylan Crews | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Ty Floyd | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Ty Floyd | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Alex Milazzo | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Dylan Crews | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Gavin Dugas | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Gavin Dugas | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Jordan Thompson | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Tommy White | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Ty Floyd | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Ty Floyd | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Riley Cooper | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Cade Beloso | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Cade Beloso | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Cade Beloso, Josh Simpson | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Riley Cooper | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Ty Floyd | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
| Photo by: Jacob Reeder

Related Stories

Gallery: Baseball College World Series Finals vs Florida Game 2

Gallery: Baseball College World Series Finals vs Florida Game 2

Florida Evens CWS Series; Championship Final Monday, 6 p.m. CT

Florida Evens CWS Series; Championship Final Monday, 6 p.m. CT

LSU will attempt to win its seventh College World Series title at 6 p.m. CT Monday night in Game 3 of the CWS Finals vs. Florida at Charles Schwab Field. The game will be televised by ESPN and broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network.
Dylan Crews Wins 2023 Golden Spikes Award

Dylan Crews Wins 2023 Golden Spikes Award

The Tigers' All-American centerfielder becomes the second LSU player to receive the prestigious honor, joining pitcher Ben McDonald, who won the award in 1989.