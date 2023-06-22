Schoenherr Joins Gymnastics For 2024 Season

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Gymnastics program and head coach Jay Clark announce the addition of graduate transfer Savannah Schoenherr to the squad for the upcoming 2024 season.

“We’re so excited that Savannah is coming to join us. She is a proven competitor with championship experience,” said head coach Jay Clark. “She knows what the SEC is all about and provides us with tangible depth. I think her experience and wealth of talent is going to enhance our ability to be competitive, as well as her personality and her leadership.”



Schoenherr will be joining the Tigers from the University of Florida, where she spent the last five seasons and made three NCAA Championship Final appearances with the Gators.

A native of Athens, Georgia, Schoenherr is an all-around competitor who will provide experience and depth for the LSU lineups. She is looking forward to embracing Tiger nation in her final year of competition.



“I chose LSU because as soon as I stepped on campus, I could tell everyone loved each other like family. It is evident that everyone is highly valued, regardless of their role and I can’t wait to be a part of such a positive and loving environment,” said Schoenherr.

“The genuine care and respect that every single person shows each other is so admirable. Not to mention the immense talent this team possesses that will push me to be better in every way. This is a national championship caliber team and I’m more than excited for this opportunity!”

In her time with the Gators, Schoenherr was named a three-time All-American, three-time Scholastic All-American, five-time SEC Academic Honor Roll and All-SEC member.

Schoenherr set multiple career highs during her senior season in 2022, including career bests on vault to share the win at the NC State quad meet and on bars against Arkansas. She owns career highs of 9.975 on vault, 9.975 on bars, 9.875 on beam and 9.925 on floor.

As a junior, Schoenherr appeared in the vault and bars lineups in 10 competitions for the Gators and made her collegiate debut on beam. She was named SEC Specialist of the Week in 2021 after winning the vault title against Arkansas with her score of 9.950.

She earned regular season All-America honors on bars in 2020 after competing on the event in every meet as a sophomore. In that same year, she posted a career high floor score of a 9.925 against Penn State.

Schoenherr had a standout freshman season at Florida in 2019 as she competed in every meet on vault and bars. She notched her first career All-America honors on vault in her first year after scoring a 9.875 at the NCAA Championships Semifinals and was named to the SEC All-Freshman team after tying for fourth on bars at the SEC Championships.

Prior to her time at Florida, Schoenherr was a two-time J.O. National team member and was named the bars champion in 2015 and 2018. She is also a three-time Region 8 bars champion (2015, 2017 & 2018) and the 2018 Georgia Level 10 all-around and bars champion.

The Georgia native trained at Georgia Elite Gymnastics, where she was coached by Pete Arenas and Cassidy McComb Bernstein. She became the first in Georgia High School Association (GHSA) history to sweep five event titles at the 2018 state championships.

Schoenherr earned her bachelor’s degree in sports management in August of 2021 and most recently completed her master’s degree in sport management in May. She will pursue her degree in leadership and human resource development at LSU this coming fall.

