A Statement from President William F. Tate IV and Director of Athletics Scott Woodward

The more than five-year enforcement process involving the LSU’s men’s basketball and football programs has now come to an end. LSU has always taken compliance with NCAA rules seriously, and the institution fully cooperated with the NCAA enforcement staff and then with members of the Complex Case Unit as part of the Independent Accountability Resolution Process. We are pleased that our current men’s basketball student-athletes will not be punished for the acts of others and that the Independent Resolution Panel accepted our self-imposed penalties for football. We are grateful to the members of the panel for their time and fairness. LSU is now moving forward along with our passionate fans supporting our current coaches and student-athletes in both men’s basketball and football.

William F. Tate IV, LSU President

Scott Woodward, LSU Director of Athletics