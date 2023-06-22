LSU Golfer Ingrid Lindblad Named CSC Academic First Team All-American

BATON ROUGE – LSU senior women’s golfer Ingrid Lindblad added another honor to her lengthy outstanding resume’ as she was named to the 2022-23 Academic All-America Women’s At-Large First Team Thursday as selected by the College Sports Communications (CSC).

The At-Large category, in addition to golf, covers such women’s sports as lacrosse, fencing, beach volleyball, rowing, skiing, gymnastics, field hockey, ice hockey and rifle.

Lindblad, a four-time consensus first-team All-America for her efforts on the course where she has 11 collegiate wins and is the No. 1 ranked player in the World Amateur Golf Rankings, graduated this past May with her degree from LSU.

The native of Sweden posted a 3.94 GPA in Sports Administration.

Lindblad averaged 70.65 this past season and has the top four stroke averages in LSU history, all under 71.00 strokes per round. She posted two wins this past season. She finished tied for fifth in the NCAA Championships in May and is coming off a semifinal round appearance in the prestigious Women’s Amateur Championship in England this past week.

She is the second player in LSU women’s golf history to earn a CSC Academic All-America At-Large first team citation, joining Devon Day, who earned the honor in 2003.

College Sports Communicators (CSC) began the distinguished Academic All-America® program in 1952, and since then, has honored more than 38,000 deserving student-athletes from numerous sports across all divisions with these elite Academic All-America® scholar-athlete honors.