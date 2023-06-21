LSU and Angel Reese Nominated For ESPY Awards

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Women’s Basketball team was featured prominently in Wednesday’s ESPY Nominations as the Tigers earned a nomination for best team and Angel Reese is up for the best breakthrough athlete award.

Fans can submit their ESPY votes here. The 2023 ESPY Awards will air live on ABC from Los Angeles on Wednesday, July 12 at 7 p.m. CT.

LSU had a historic run to the 2023 NCAA Championship, going 34-2. The Tigers scored a championship game record 102 points in the win over Iowa in front of a women’s college basketball record TV viewership of 9.9 million viewers.

The Tigers began the season with a program-record 23 straight wins. To begin the season LSU scored over 100 points in five straight games to tie a NCAA record (consecutive 100-point games) and with their sixth 100-point game of the season in the championship against Iowa, the Tigers set a program record (100-point games in a season).

The All-American Reese was dominant throughout LSU’s championship run, securing a NCAA record 34 double-doubles. Reese became just the fourth player in SEC history to lead the conference in both scoring and rebounding (23.0 ppg, 15.4 rpg). She also set the SEC record with 555 rebounds, and she led the country with six games of recording at least 20 points and 20 rebounds.