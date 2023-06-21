Bryce Neal Joins Softball Staff as an Assistant Coach

BATON ROUGE, La. – Bryce Neal will join the LSU Softball staff as an Assistant Coach, announced Wednesday by Head Coach Beth Torina.

Neal comes to Baton Rouge after spending the last two seasons at Louisville in the same capacity. Over the past two seasons, the Cardinals have registered a 63-45 record and produced two NFCA All-Americans, five NFCA Southeast All-Region selections and nine All-Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) honorees.

In 2023, Louisville finished with a 36-20 record, including a 16-7 mark in the ACC which tied for the most league wins in program history since joining the conference in 2015. The Cardinals hit a program record 64 home runs last season, ranked No. 13 in the NCAA in home runs per game, and led the ACC with a .319 batting average.

Before Louisville, Neal had spent time at Bucknell as an assistant coach, overseeing player development in both offense and defense in 2021. Before Bucknell, Neal was a volunteer coach at Arizona State in 2020, where he helped the Sun Devils’ offense rank in the top five nationally in home runs, walks and scoring. He has also worked as a private instructor for five years and worked at the LSU Softball Camp in 2019.

Neal received his bachelor’s degree in organizational leadership from the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith and was a Lions’ baseball team student-athlete.

Neal will come to Baton Rouge with his wife, Jill Barrett.

