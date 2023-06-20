Gymnastics Adds Graduate Transfer Jillian Hoffman

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Gymnastics program and head coach Jay Clark announce the addition of graduate transfer Jillian Hoffman to join the Tigers for the upcoming 2024 season.

“We are excited for Jill to join us for her final year of gymnastics,” said head coach Jay Clark. “She brings experience at a championship level and the ability to add quality to our depth. She is known best for her performance on vault, but we believe she can add for us on three events if managed properly.”

A native of Murrieta, California, Hoffman provides experience and depth to the squad and is ready to become a part of Tiger nation.

“Coming to LSU felt like stepping right into a new family. I knew I would be taken care of and accepted even before I stepped foot on campus,” said Hoffman.

“I wanted to be a part of a team that valued not only performance on the floor, but also my experience and needs as a person. That’s what I’ve found at LSU and I’m grateful to be back with Garrett and Courtney, who have impacted me and my journey for the better thus far. I’m excited to start a new chapter and the best is yet to come! Geaux Tigers.”

The graduate transfer has spent the past four seasons at the University of Utah, where she was a leader on and off the floor. She competed on vault and floor.

Hoffman had an impressive year in 2023 as she helped lead the Utes to the final four as team captain. She appeared in the vault lineup in all but two competitions and posted a career high score of 9.975 against UCLA.

In her senior season, Hoffman hit 14 for 14 routines and posted Utah’s best regular season average on vault with a 9.869. She recorded a score of 9.90 or better on vault five times throughout the year.



Hoffman received Utah Athletics’ Most Inspirational Award and the Marsden Leadership Award for her leadership and perseverance in 2023.

In her collegiate debut on floor in 2020, Hoffman competed in four meets as a freshman and earned a season high 9.850. Her career best came against Arizona State in 2022 with her score of a 9.975 to earn her first career event title on floor.

She earned three titles in her career at Utah with two on vault and one on floor. She owns multiple honors including Pac-12 Specialist of the Week, two-time Pac-12 Coaches Choice recipient, three-time honor roll member and WCGA Scholastic All-American.

Hoffman graduated with her bachelor’s degree in Health and Kinesiology in May 2023 and will pursue a degree in leadership and human development at LSU beginning in the fall.

Prior to her collegiate gymnastics career, Hoffman trained at SCEGA Gymnastics under Kathy Strate. She is a two-time National Qualifier and was named the Junior Olympic National Champion on bars, floor and the all-around in 2017 (Junior E level). She also finished as the Region 1 Champion across all five events in 2019 (Senior D level).

Some of her other accolades include being a 15-time SoCal state champion and nine-time regional champion.

Her parents are Michael and Jennifer Hoffman and she has two brothers, Zander and Zayne. Her dad is a builder in the U.S. Navy and her brother Zander serves in the U.S. Army.

