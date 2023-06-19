LSU Drops CWS Contest to No. 1 Wake Forest, 3-2

OMAHA, Neb. – Wake Forest catcher Bennett Lee delivered an RBI single in the bottom of the eighth inning to lift the No. 1 National Seed Demon Deacons to a 3-2 victory over No. 5 National Seed LSU Monday night at Charles Schwab Field.

With the win, Wake Forest improved to 54-10, and the Tigers dropped to 49-16.

LSU returns to action Tuesday night to take on Tennessee in a CWS rematch. The contest is scheduled for a 6 p.m. CT first pitch, and it will be televised on ESPN and broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network.

“It was a great college baseball game,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “Hats off to the pitching on both sides. They got a clutch hit there at the end and we did not. We’ll get ready to go tomorrow.”

Wake Forest reliever Camden Minacci (1-1) earned the win after tossing 1.2 scoreless innings. LSU right-hander Thatcher Hurd (6-3) was charged with the loss after firing 3.0 relieft innings and allowing one run on three hits with five strikeouts.

LSU started the scoring in the winner’s bracket game with two runs in the top of the third. The frame began with leftfielder Josh Pearson drawing a walk and advancing to second on a wild pitch. Third baseman Tommy White delivered an RBI single to give the Tigers the first lead of the game.

First baseman Tre’ Morgan followed with an RBI triple to left field to score White and give LSU a 2-0 advantage.

LSU starting pitcher Ty Floyd fired five scoreless innings to begin his outing, but Wake Forest tied the game in the bottom of the sixth inning as third baseman Brock Wilken delivered an RBI single and a second run scored when second baseman Justin Johnson grounded into a double play with the bases loaded.

Wake Forest scored the go-ahead run in the bottom of the eighth inning when DH Danny Corona double and scored on Lee’s RBI single.

Floyd worked five innings and was charged with two runs on two hits with four walks and a career-high 10 strikeouts.

Wake Forest starting pitcher Josh Hartle worked 6.0 innings, allowing two runs on four hits with four walks and nine strikeouts.

“I think it would be very easy to crawl in the hole with disappointment,” Johnson said. “That’s a great college baseball game that we came up on the short end of the stick. I have all the faith in the world in our team that we can recover from this. So let’s stick to what we do. And if we do that well, then we’ll be in a good spot.”