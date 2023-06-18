LSU Gold
Shop
Men's LSU Baseball Shield T-Shirt
Men's LSU Baseball Shield T-Shirt $31.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Baseball

Gallery: Baseball College World Series vs Tennessee

+0
Gallery: Baseball College World Series vs Tennessee
Hayden Travinski | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Tommy White | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
| Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Jay Johnson | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Jordan Thompson | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Paul Skenes | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Jordan Thompson | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Tommy White | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Cade Beloso | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Gavin Dugas | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Gavin Dugas | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Gavin Dugas | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Cade Beloso | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Paul Skenes | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Jordan Thompson | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Josh Pearson | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Brayden Jobert | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Dylan Crews | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Brayden Jobert | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Brayden Jobert | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Dylan Crews | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Dylan Crews, Josh Jordan | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Gavin Guidry | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Riley Cooper | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Brayden Jobert | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Brayden Jobert | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Brayden Jobert | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Jordan Thompson | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Riley Cooper | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Gavin Dugas, Dylan Crews, Cade Beloso | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
| Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Skip Bertman | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Skip Bertman | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Skip Bertman | Photo by: Jacob Reeder

Related Stories

Tigers Win Opening CWS Game Against Tennessee, 6-3

Tigers Win Opening CWS Game Against Tennessee, 6-3

No. 5 National Seed LSU will face No. 1 National Seed Wake Forest at 6 p.m. CT Monday at Charles Schwab Field.
LSU Baseball vs. Tennessee (CWS) - Radio Archive

LSU Baseball vs. Tennessee (CWS) - Radio Archive

Tigers Begin CWS Title Quest vs. Tennessee Saturday Night in Omaha

Tigers Begin CWS Title Quest vs. Tennessee Saturday Night in Omaha

No. 5 National Seed LSU opens its 19th College World Series by facing the Volunteers at 6 p.m. CT Saturday in a game that will be televised on ESPN and broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network.