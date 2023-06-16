LSU Athletics, Playfly Sports Extend Multimedia Rights Partnership through 2032

LSU Athletics and Playfly Sports Properties have announced a six-year partnership extension, extending their multimedia rights agreement through June of 2032, following approval from the LSU Board of Supervisors on Thursday.

The multimedia rights partnership with Playfly Sports Properties, the collegiate and high school state association properties division of Playfly Sports, will continue to span the management of all key athletics marketing touchpoints, including both traditional and non-traditional assets, as well as increased support in emerging areas such as tech and name, image, and likeness (NIL) education.

“The brand of LSU Athletics has never been stronger, and our continued partnership with Playfly ensures we will remain at the forefront of collegiate athletics for years to come,” said Keli Zinn, LSU’s Executive Deputy Director of Athletics and Chief Operating Officer. “We are thrilled to be working with Playfly to offer unparalleled opportunities for our student-athletes and an experience for fans that is second to none.”

LSU’s partnership with Playfly dates back to 2005 when then-CBS Collegiate Sports Properties, proceeded by OUTFRONT, first obtained the multimedia rights for LSU Athletics.

“The long-standing partnership we’ve developed with LSU has been a great showcase of growth and commitment to fandom,” said Christy Hedgpeth, President of Playfly Sports Properties. “LSU has always been a world-class brand with a passionate, far-reaching fan base and sustained, championship-level success. We are thrilled to continue our partnership and look forward to expanding our relationship for years to come.”

As part of the new agreement, Playfly Sports will continue to manage corporate sponsorships including in-venue and event sponsorships, promotions and corporate hospitality. In addition, Playfly’s team will leverage its network of third-party industry leaders to increase support for developing technology integrations via groups such as Wit Sports, charged with bolstering lead generation campaigns, WMT Digital, engineers behind the department’s official app and website, and Sport & Story, whose work with LSU Athletics has helped power the LSU GOLD subscription content service.

As NIL continues to evolve, Playfly has worked alongside Altius Sports Partners to bring educational resources and programming to benefit both LSU Athletics staff and student-athletes to successfully navigate the landscape.

LSU has enjoyed a historic year, winning its 50th overall national championship and its first ever basketball national title. The LSU brand has generated more than 41 billion digital impressions in the last year, placing the university at the forefront of collegiate sports marketing.

