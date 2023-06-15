LSU Gold
Women's Basketball

Van Lith To Play In FIBA 3x3 Women’s Series

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – LSU’s Hailey Van Lith will compete with Team USA once again Summer in the FIBA 3×3 Women’s Series that is part of the 3×3 women’s professional circuit.

Van Lith will play on the U24 team for USA that will compete in select 3×3 Women’s Series events with the goal of ultimately qualifying for the 2023 FIBA 3×3 Women’s Series Final Sept. 16-17 in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

Van Lith and Team USA recently won a gold medal at the 2023 FIBA 3×3 World Cup earlier this month. That marked her fifth gold medal playing with Team USA.

