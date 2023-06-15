Anwusi Selected to USA Volleyball 2023 Women's Collegiate National Team

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Middle blocker Anita Anwusi has been selected to join the USA Volleyball 2023 Women’s Collegiate National Team (CNT) announced Thursday evening.

Training will take place June 18-24 in Anaheim, Calif. alongside the Women’s National Team Olympic Champions as they prepare for the Volleyball Nations League.

Anwusi is the sixth LSU player in program history to receive the invitation to join the CNT which was formally known as the U.S. National A2 Program. Anwusi becomes the first player to represent LSU on the CNT since 2013.

Anwusi was a 2022 AVCA South All-Region Honorable Mention selection after leading the Tigers last season with 1.14 blocks per set and 136 total blocks. Anwusi also contributed 1.86 kills per set (221 total) behind a .289 hitting percentage last season. The Houston, Texas native has over 500 career kills and 300 total blocks.

Directly support LSU Volleyball by contributing to the Volleyball Excellence Fund today!

For the latest news and information on Tiger volleyball, visit www.lsusports.net/volleyball. Fans can also follow the team on its social media outlets at www.facebook.com/lsuvolleyball and @lsuvolleyball on Instagram and Twitter.