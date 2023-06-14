Lindblad, Stone Make Golfweek All-America Teams

BATON ROUGE – LSU seniors Ingrid Lindblad and Latanna Stone were named to the All-American teams chosen this week by Golfweek writers.

Lindblad, who earlier was named to the Women’s Golf Coaches Association All-American teams, was named one of the 10 players on the first team.

Stone, who was named to the WGCA Second Team, also picked up second team honors from Golfweek.

Both are playing this week in the Royal and Ancient’s Women’s Amateur in England.

Lindblad had two wins this year and a fifth place finish in the NCAA Championships, is the first LSU women’s golfer to earn first-team All-American honors for a fourth time. The Swedish star, who has a women’s school record 11 career victories at LSU and the most by any LSU men’s or women’s golfer dating back to 1982, finished the 2022-23 season with a stroke average of 70.65, the third lowest in program history.

Lindblad, who last week ascended to the No. 1 ranking in the World Amateur Golf Rankings, is coming off a 7-under par performance in the Scandinavian Mixed event on the DP World and Ladies European Tour in her home country of Sweden.

Stone, from Riverview, Florida, scored the first two wins of her collegiate career in the 2023 portion of the season, winning at the Nexus Collegiate in the Bahamas with a 6-under score of 210 (72-68-70) and at the NCAA Women’s Regional in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida when she posted three consecutive 1-under 71s to shoot 213 at PGA National.

She also posted her second straight top 10 at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur with an eighth-place finish after shooting even par 216. Stone averaged 71.68 for 34 rounds, better than a 1.6 stroke improvement for her average in 2022 and the best of her four years at LSU.

Golfweek All-Americans List

First Team

Jenny Bae, Georgia

Zoe Campos, UCLA

Hannah Darling, South Carolina

Charlotte Heath, Florida State

Rachel Kuehn, Wake Forest

Andrea Lignell, Ole Miss

Ingrid Lindblad, LSU

Julia Lopez Ramirez, Mississippi State

Amanda Sambach, Virginia

Rose Zhang, Stanford

Second Team

Karisa Chul-Ak-Sorn, Iowa State

Sadie Englemann, Stanford

Sera Hasegawa, Baylor

Maddison Hinson-Tolchard, Oklahoma State

Jennie Park, Texas A&M

Megan Schofill, Auburn

Latanna Stone, LSU

Lauren Walsh, Wake Forest

Crystal Wang, Illinois

Lottie Woad, Florida State