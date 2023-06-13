Final National Rankings for the 2023 Season

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU softball team is ranked in the final polls for the 2023 season. LSU ranks No. 16 in the USA Today/NFCA DI Coaches’ Poll and No. 20 in the final ESPN.com/USA Softball Top 25 Poll.

The Tigers also finished the season ranked No. 18 in the D1Softball Poll.

LSU is one of nine total SEC programs to conclude the season ranked in the top 25 of the NFCA poll and one of eight SEC programs in the USA Softball Poll.

The Tigers were the No. 10 overall seed in the 2023 NCAA Tournament and posted a 42-17 overall record while holding the nation’s fifth toughest strength of schedule.

Directly support LSU Softball by joining the Diamondbackers today!

For the latest news and information on Tiger softball, visit www.lsusports.net/softball. Fans can also follow the team on its social media outlets at www.facebook.com/lsusoftball and @lsusoftball on Instagram and Twitter.