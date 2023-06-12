OMAHA, Neb. – The pairings and game times for the first two days of the 2023 NCAA Men’s College World Series (MCWS) have been announced. The 76th MCWS will take place at Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska, June 16-25/26.

The first game on Friday, June 16 is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. Central time, and showcases TCU (42-22) against Oral Roberts (51-12) on ESPN. Friday’s second game features No. 2 national seed Florida (50-15) against No. 7 national seed Virginia (50-13) and is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Central time on ESPN.

The Saturday, June 17 action includes No. 1 national seed Wake Forest (52-10) against No. 8 national seed Stanford (44-18) at 1 p.m. Central time on ESPN.

The other Saturday game features No. 5 national seed LSU (48-15) squaring off against Tennessee (43-20) at 6 p.m. Central time on ESPN.

The losing teams of Friday’s two games will play at 1 p.m. Central time Sunday, June 18 on ESPN, while Friday’s winners face off at 6 p.m. Central time Sunday, June 18 on ESPN2. The losers of Saturday’s games will play each other at 1 p.m. Central time Monday, June 19 on ESPN. Saturday’s winners will meet Monday, June 19 at 6 p.m. Central time on ESPN.

The winners of the two brackets will play a best-of-three Men’s College World Series Finals, with the first game set for 6 p.m. Central time Saturday, June 24 on ESPN. The second game is scheduled for 2 p.m. Central time Sunday, June 25 on ESPN with game three (if necessary) scheduled for 6 p.m. Central time Monday, June 26 on ESPN.