Men's LSU Baseball Shield T-Shirt
Baseball

Fans Invited to Send the Tigers Off to Omaha on Wednesday Morning

The send-off will take place on Wednesday at 9 a.m. CT outside of Alex Box Stadium near Gate 1. Fans coming to campus for the send-off may park in the Hall of Fame lot on the third base side of the stadium.

BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU fans will have the opportunity to send the baseball team off to the College World Series on Wednesday as the team departs Alex Box Stadium for Omaha, Neb.

LSU, which has won six national championships, is appearing in the College World Series for the first time since 2017 and for the 19th time overall.

 

Jones, a product of Marietta, Ga., is hitting .304 this season with 12 doubles, 14 homers, 45 RBI and 37 runs scored. He is fourth on the LSU club in homers and fifth in RBI.
LSU will begin the quest for its seventh College World Series title at 6 p.m. CT Saturday, when the Tigers meet Tennessee at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Neb. The game will be televised by ESPN and broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network.
